North central Idaho’s Texas fire is 80% contained, fire officials say in last planned update

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

Fire officials plan to assign fewer firefighters to the Texas fire in north central Idaho as they report the wildfire is 80% contained.

The Texas fire burning east of Kendrick in Latah County slightly grew to 1,582 acres, the Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release Wednesday, which is the final update on the fire unless conditions change.

Early Thursday, the Idaho Department of Lands is set to take over commanding the Texas Fire from the Northern Rockies Team 8, the release said. Type 4 Incident Commander Robbie Easley is set to command the fire along with about 50 firefighters.

There were 114 firefighters responding to the fire Wednesday. Officials announced Tuesday that personnel on the fire will “decrease drastically” as officials release resources from the Texas Fire to support other large fire incidents.

Firefighters were set to check visible smoke and prevent the fire from spreading. The human-caused fire started July 15.

Cooler temperatures in the low 90s were expected in the area Wednesday, along with a 25% chance for thunderstorms and scattered showers after 3 p.m. Pacific time and potentially “gusty, erratic” 20-30 mile-per-hour winds. Thursday’s mostly dry, cold front is expected to bring sustained west to southwest winds around 10 miles per hour.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place for the Grangeville Fire Restrictions Area, which apply to all federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangeland property in the area, the release said.

Drivers are still encouraged to slow down in the fire area, where firefighters continue to work and drive, fire officials say.

Bench Lake fire in central Idaho is more contained, hasn’t grown

Officials say a wildfire in central Idaho called the Bench Lake fire is 34% contained and didn’t grow from 2,595 acres.

But firefighters are bracing for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening and fast winds that could challenge the fireline, officials say.

Meteorologists expect lightning and sustained 20 mile-per-hour winds, along with gusts of up to 55 mile-per-hour near thunderstorms, fire officials said in a news release. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a red flag warning for the Stanley Basin and Bench Lake Fire area.

“Despite being optimistic about increased containment, fire managers acknowledge there is still significant work ahead,” the release said.

Near the fire’s west side, crews will keep camping to secure the fireline, remove hazardous trees and contain the fire more around the Bench Lakes through natural barriers, officials say.

Around the Sawtooth National Forest Ranger Station, fuel reduction is “nearly complete,” the release said. Officials also report progress clearing dense vegetation with heavy equipment on Decker Flats Road.

The cause of the fire — which started July 11 — remains under investigation. From July 12 to July 21, officials report aircraft have flown 255 hours, dropping 1.5 million gallons of water, transporting 213 passengers and hauling around 167,000 pounds of cargo.

Custer County residents are encouraged to register for emergency alerts through CodeRed online or by texting CUSTER to 99411. Visitors can sign up for alerts through IPAWS, the national emergency notification system.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area officials issued an expanded emergency closure July 18 for the Redfish Lake recreation complex. That includes the lodge and associated buildings, roads, trails, trailheads and campgrounds in the area.

Highways 21 and 75 are open, fire officials say.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place in the Sawtooth National Forest in national forest land boundaries in the Sawtooth and Cassia zones, along with the Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area. Stage 1 fire restrictions are also set to take effect Friday in the Payette Fire Restrictions Area.