There’s still time to Find Waldo in Spokane as part of beloved annual business event

Waldo is hiding in some of Spokane’s most popular local businesses, waiting to be spotted.

The nationwide Find Waldo Local event is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month.

“Where’s Waldo?” series publisher Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association are teaming up with 310 independent bookstores nationwide, including Auntie’s in Spokane.

“The idea is to get people to shop local or discover other local businesses in their community,” said Andrea Swanson, social media and children’s manager at Auntie’s Bookstore.

Anyone can visit one of the participating local shops or Spokane’s host bookstore, Auntie’s, through July 31 to pick up a passport and get started on the hunt with no participation charge.

“There’s no age limit; this is a fun activity for friends or families to do together to explore Spokane,” Swanson said.

Each host bookstore signs up for this beloved summertime event and collaborates with its community to find other participants. The passport lists 19 Spokane businesses where the iconic children’s book character is hiding in his red-and-white-striped shirt and black glasses.

These passports are also how Auntie’s tracks progress – each searcher gets their card stamped or signed by an employee with each miniature Waldo they spot.

Upon turning in the completed passport, if a participant finds him in 10 locations, they earn a sticker and coupon for $1 off a Waldo book.

If a participant finds him in 15 or more locations, they are entered into a grand-prize drawing to win prizes, including free rides in Riverfront Park, Waldo books and gift cards from local stores such as Revival Tea Company.

Swanson said seeing the list of Spokane’s most loved businesses and their support of each other is one of the most fulfilling parts of this event.

For more information about hunting for Waldo in Spokane, call Auntie’s Bookstore at (509) 838-0206. To see a map of all participating stores, visit www.indiebound.org.