17-year-old pleads guilty to charges related to Coeur d’Alene shooting; second suspect awaits trial

A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to charges related to an April shooting near Coeur d’ Alene that left one man injured earlier this month.

Ashlan Hjelmstrom pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle on July 15, according to court records.

Devin. C Spring, 18, is still awaiting trial on a handful of charges related to the shooting.

On April 5, Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired near Upriver Drive and U.S. Highway 95.

The caller said a man had exited his vehicle and fired at them multiple times.

Deputies confirmed several shots were fired and located Scott Moore several miles away with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Court documents indicate a 17-year-old girl with Moore was likely the target of the shooting.

Not long after, Spring was arrested with the help of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Hjelmstrom then put the guns used in the shooting in a backpack and hid it in a closet, according to court documents.

In May, Hjelmstrom was arrested after further investigation, according to KHQ.

The pair were indicted on charges of assault with the intent to commit murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, concealment of evidence, conspiracy to commit murder and or discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.

Hjelmstrom pleaded guilty to two charges earlier this month in exchange for the rest of the charges being dropped. Hjelmstrom faces up to 15 years in prison.

Spring pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His trial is set for October.