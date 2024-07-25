50 years ago in Expo history: A ‘young’ Jack Benny took the stage, and cheaper amusement ride tickets were available for all

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Popular comedian Jack Benny talked to the press at Expo ’74 in advance of his four shows at the Opera House and, as usual, claimed he was 39.

Benny made a career out of claiming to be 39, just for laughs. He was actually 80 years old.

“I don’t feel my age,” he said, followed by one of his famous Jack Benny pauses. “There are moments, of course.

“I think the secret to staying young is to keep working until you can’t. Bob Hope works even harder than I do. He claims I am the biggest ham, but he never stops working.”

Hope had already played Expo.

In other Expo news, officials announced new discounted prices for the amusement rides at the fair.

Expo general manager Petr Spurney said the public had spoken “loud and clear” on the subject – the prices were too high.

Fairgoers would now be able to buy ticket books one-third cheaper than before. Every Sunday, fairgoers could buy an all-day amusement ride pass, in an attempt “to sell out the amusement park.”

From 100 years ago: Spokane was in the midst of a heat wave, and Spokane’s chief meteorologist recorded a temperature of 102 degrees at 1:30 p.m., at his home on West York Avenue.

At press time, he predicted that Spokane would reach its hottest day of the year later in the afternoon. He was not quite right because the official temperature recorded at the weather office that day was 100 degrees. But a number of people in Spokane recorded temperatures of 103 on their home thermometers. Odessa, Washington, hit 105 degrees.