Alexander Suarez homers late; Eugene edges Spokane Indians 4-3

EUGENE – Alexander Suarez hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and the Eugene Emeralds edged the Spokane Indians 4-3 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Thursday.

The Indians (19-8 second half) were 1½ games ahead of Vancouver for first place in the second half, pending the Canadians’ late game.

Spokane’s Cole Carrigg was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Indians added a run in the second on a wild pitch and made it 3-1 in the third when Carrigg singled, stole second and third, and came home on a groundout.

Eugene (13-14) made it a one-run game in the bottom half as Quinn McDaniel tripled and scored on Bryce Eldridge’s single. The Emeralds tied the score the next inning on Rodolfo Nolasco’s solo homer, his ninth of the season.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh, when Suarez homered just out of the reach of left fielder Juan Guerrero, his ninth of the season.

Spokane went quietly in the eighth and ninth

.