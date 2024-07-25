Back on track: Former Central Valley basketball star and auto racer Garret Sawyer eyes breakthrough at Idaho 200

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Garret Sawyer’s path to regional late-model competition has been unique, with a mix of basketball courts and occasional races all part of the grind to the top.

Balancing a playing career to coaching college and high school teams, racing came in spurts for the former Central Valley High School and Eastern Oregon University player and coach.

Among a stout group of drivers chasing this weekend’s 25th annual Idaho 200, Sawyer finds himself in new equipment this year. With a solid car and a focused team, including his wife, Jessie Loera, this weekend’s Idaho 200 may be a breakthrough race for the 30-year-old driver making only his 50th career start.

“My first few years, we were in a car that was competitive for the times,” Sawyer said. “We had a bad wreck in Yakima that forced us to take time off while I was finishing my degrees and coaching. This year, we were able to purchase a Senneker Performance chassis and have been fast every time out. We’ve had help from some of the best minds in the Northwest in Garrett Evans and Glenn Knutson, who really know and understand the Senneker. Our crew chief, BJ Tidrick, is one of the best in the industry, who found more in this new car.

“Our team has a lot of optimism for the weekend, especially after the speed that we’ve shown this season.”

Racing opportunities have come more frequently with fewer playing chances and life in general changing pace. Achilles surgery, marrying a Gonzaga University basektball player and taking on more coaching responsibilities have motivated Sawyer to put balance in racing and basketball.

For Loera, adding racing to her life journey has been an eye-opener.

“Prior to meeting Garret, I had no exposure to car racing,” she said. “This world is all new to me, but it’s been a lot of fun being a part of it and being able to support him in something he has so much passion for.” Loera has played on some of the biggest basketball stages in the world. Racing is similar in fan enthusiasm and the overall intensity of competition, she said.

“It’s like any other competitive sport, you feel that sense of love and passion from those around you,” she said. “Being at the track, like being in front of thousands of people, there’s no other feeling than when you step out onto that stage. You feel the energy that’s being given off from the crowd. As a competitor, I still get that adrenaline rush watching and being a part of the race team.”

Auto racing is nothing new for the Sawyer family. Garret’s father is modified great Tim Sawyer. The pair have been around some of the best teams in the country.

When the younger Sawyer felt the need for speed, he set out to compete in his own way.

“It was a difficult decision starting out as a high school student to not race modifieds,” he said.

“I had always been drawn to late models and it was something I wanted to race and try to build my own success. I’m thankful to be able to do this and to compete at the Idaho 200.

“I feel blessed to have Jessie along for the journey. We have an amazing team in BJ, my dad, Nick Gouin and Ken Reeves, along with incredible sponsors.

“They’re like family to me and we’re excited to put on a great show this weekend.”

Race for the cash

Saturday night’s first main event features the track’s hobby stock division chasing a $10,010 paycheck going to the winner.

Drivers from across the Northwest come together to honor Gauge Howell, a rising star at Stateline who unexpectedly died last summer. The 15-year-old known for his No. 10 car was a fan favorite with an infectious smile. Saturday’s race serves as a memorial to the young man as it brings together more than 40 drivers chasing a start in the inaugural 60-lap event.

Local businesses, including Western Rail Inc., Northwest Road and Drive, Superior Off Road Racing and Rupinski Racing, have built a top-five payout approaching $15,000. The race pays $210 to start and the overall purse is the richest in Northwest hobby stock history.

A local contingent led by Vance Reynolds, Aaron Clanton, Rusty Webb and Mike Bellomy will be tested by the region’s top hobby drivers. Among those on the entry list are Rich Peters, who has won multiple Apple Cup hobby stock main events at Yakima Speedway, and Dave Lund, considered one of the best hobby racers to compete at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington.