The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
76°F
Current Conditions
Scattered clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Billboard-charting Texas country artist Aaron Watson set to play the Knit

Aaron Watson, joined by Jenna Paulette, will perform Saturday at the Knitting Factory. (Courtesy)
From staff reports

Texas-country standout Aaron Watson will be bringing his taste of the south to the Knitting Factory.

Since the early 2000s, Watson has been a constant within the Texas country scene and has become a regional legend – as well as a nationally recognized artist.

While being an independent artist with a red dirt sound reminiscent of 1990s country, Watson has had multiple albums break into the Billboard charts. Some of his most popular include “The Underdog,” “Vaquero” and “Red Bandana.”

Some of Watson’s most popular tracks include “Freight Train,” “Outta Style,” “July in Cheyenne” and “That Look.”

Watson will be returning to the Knitting Factory on Saturday, when country singer-songwriter Jenna Paulette will also perform. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8. Tickets ($25) are available at sp.knittingfactory.com.