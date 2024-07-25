Billboard-charting Texas country artist Aaron Watson set to play the Knit

From staff reports

Texas-country standout Aaron Watson will be bringing his taste of the south to the Knitting Factory.

Since the early 2000s, Watson has been a constant within the Texas country scene and has become a regional legend – as well as a nationally recognized artist.

While being an independent artist with a red dirt sound reminiscent of 1990s country, Watson has had multiple albums break into the Billboard charts. Some of his most popular include “The Underdog,” “Vaquero” and “Red Bandana.”

Some of Watson’s most popular tracks include “Freight Train,” “Outta Style,” “July in Cheyenne” and “That Look.”

Watson will be returning to the Knitting Factory on Saturday, when country singer-songwriter Jenna Paulette will also perform. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8. Tickets ($25) are available at sp.knittingfactory.com.