British born ‘90s rockers, Bush, bring greatest hits to Northern Quest, while also ready to release new album

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Much has changed since the release of Bush’s debut 1994 album, leading to the introspective outlooks present on the band’s latest studio record and their confirmed upcoming LP. But one thing that hasn’t wavered is the band’s loyal, loving fan base.

Lead singer and frontman Gavin Rossdale views Bush’s 2022 record, “The Art of Survival,” as a “commentary on modern life.”

With lyrics based around the foil of the human condition, climate change and modern politics, backed by heavy drums and power chords, “The Art of Survival” is a vessel for Rossdale’s personal perspective as well as a view of life in the 20th century and where the world is heading.

“I think that one of the things people have responded to over the years is how the words can speak to them, maybe there’s a sort of shared sense of experience in there,” Rossdale said, adding, “There’s sort of a sense of time passing and the value of life.”

This introspective look into Rossdale will continue in Bush’s upcoming album – one that he is more than excited to show to the world.

“It’s quite heavy and deep, introspectively,” Rossdale said. “It’s going to be great. I just love it; one of my favorites.”

The record will also be Bush’s 10th studio album. Although, Rossdale doesn’t exactly have the milestone in mind.

“All these things come along if you stick around long enough, so it’s a stamina award more than anything,” Rossdale said.

The album is recorded and patiently waiting with, perhaps, nobody anticipating the release more than Rossdale . Rossdale initially thought Bush would release a “song for the summer” in the form of a lead single, but “it didn’t make sense to have a brand-new single from a brand-new record to then go play the Greatest Hits Tour.”

Other band members on tour include lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

Late last year, Bush released “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.” The compilation album features the best that Bush has to offer through the nine records released thus far. From their six-times platinum debut “Sixteen Stone” to “Art of Survival,” the collection fully covers Bush’s tracks – and also features a new track in the form of “Nowhere to Go but Everywhere” as well as a cover of the Beatles’ classic “Come Together.”

The release has received loving fanfare from Bush’s diehard supporters.

“I like the idea of continuing to move forward, staying creative, staying humble, and just doing your craft and trying to get better at it, so it’s been fun to look back and see the support from everyone,” Rossdale said. “Yeah, it’s pretty incredible, the response to the record, because the magic of music is that you never know who’s listening.”

Now, Bush is embarking on a summer tour in support of the compilation album – one that will take them to Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Saturday. This will be the second tour for “Loaded,” with the first being last winter.

Rossdale, like many artists, loves to play live for a crowd that feels the music matters enough to them to buy a ticket. There are almost spiritual connotations behind each performance, and these shows have only elevated the natural high.

“My only goal of playing live, which I love to do, is to try and elevate the moment,” Rossdale said. “People come in, they feel a certain way, and then you just take them on this sort of sonic kaleidoscope, and it’s beautiful.”

For many, it is difficult to pinpoint the exact moment an artist feels the most alive during a performance. But for Rossdale, that moment is the last song of every show, even three decades after its release – “Comedown.”

“The last song, when you’ve walked across that tight rope, when you’ve hopefully got the show more right than wrong, people have had an amazing time – and we always play ‘Comedown’ last,” Rossdale said. “When you finish, there’s usually a sense of triumph about to unfold, as opposed to about halfway through” when things can still go wrong.