Gavin Newsom orders California officials to clear homeless encampments

By Nicole Nixon The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering state agencies to begin sweeping homeless encampments on public property, using newfound authority after the U.S. Supreme Court’s OK last month.

In an executive order expected to be issued Thursday morning, the governor directs agencies to remove encampments that pose a risk to “life, health and safety.”

The order could impact tens of thousands of people living in tent encampments across California. The latest count showed roughly 180,000 people in the state were living without shelter on any given night.

The Newsom administration has invested $24 billion in recent years to try to shrink that number but it has only grown.

State agencies are urged to partner with local governments to facilitate shelter and other supportive services before removing encampments.

“This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same,” Newsom said in a statement. “The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets. There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

The order urges agencies to provide at least 48 hours notice before clearing an encampment and to label and store any personal belongings collected during the sweep for at least 60 days.