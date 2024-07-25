Immersive event brings van Gogh’s classic paintings to life

From left, Carson Barnes, 10, his mother Kristy Barnes, sister Kayla Barnes, 13, and Marlena Guhlke take in the 360-degree high-resolution multimedia presentation of artist Vincent Van Gogh’s work, which features his paintings, with added animation and music, at the Van Gogh Immersive Experience on July 18 at the Exhibition Hub Spokane Art Center at 808 N. Ruby St. in Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

In a field bathed in the golden glow of the late afternoon sun, surrounded by towering sunflowers, bright yellow petals radiate warmth and calmness.

This is just one of many scenes painted by Vincent van Gogh, whose work of colors and enriched emotions are on display as part of a mind-shattering experience created by the nationally touring Exhibition Hub now present in Spokane.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” at 808 N. Ruby St., the former space of the Arc of Spokane Thrift Store, brings the Dutch artist’s masterpieces to life through technology.

Van Gogh, a post-impressionist painter, was born 1853 in the Netherlands. He created over 2,100 pieces of art, including about 860 oil paintings, in just over a decade.

“We use over 400 works, and then digitally animate this in a way where you’re still looking at the original painting, but you’re looking at it enhanced,” said Exhibition Hub executive producer John Zaller.

Van Gogh’s journey in the art world was short-lived. In 1890, after a life marred by personal struggles and mental health issues, he took his own life.

At a point in van Gogh’s 37 years alive, he said, “I put my heart and my soul into my work and have lost my mind in the process,” leaving behind a legacy that would only be fully appreciated after his tragic death.

The multi-sensory exhibition combines high-definition projections, animated images and a voiceover of van Gogh’s words.

“You can just go right in here and literally step into one of these paintings,” Zaller said.

The 60- to 75-minute experience allows viewers to travel through van Gogh’s art and mind.

As guests enter the exhibition rooms, they are greeted by larger-than-life projections of van Gogh’s iconic works, which reach from the floors to the top of the walls, covering 6,000 square feet.

“We’re seeing the world through his eyes,” Zaller said. “Watching the countryside, we’re watching his paintings come to life.”

An adaptation of virtual reality headsets are programmed to surround guests with the famous paintings, almost as if viewers are part of van Gogh’s world.

“We want to use technology in a way that serves a story,” Zaller said.

Tickets, $30 for adults and $18 for children, are now on sale for the exhibition that continues through September. Separate tickets are available for immersive yoga sessions, beginning Aug. 3. Military and senior discounts are available, as well as family bundles. Tickets can be purchased online at vangoghexpo.com/spokane.

“Spokane is a great market, it supports culture and arts,” Zaller said. “It’s a place that loves experiences.”