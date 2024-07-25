‘Just go ahead now’ and see Spin Doctors’ top hits at Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

The Spin Doctors are bringing their alt-rock sound and hits to the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino.

Founded in the 1980s, Spin Doctors’ debut album, “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” came in 1991.

The record grew gradually as the group became known for its long shows and extended jam sessions.

Two tracks on the album would rapidly increase in popularity, “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.” They remain the band’s best-known hits.

Spin Doctors have released six studio albums with their debut going five-times platinum and their second, 1994’s “Turn It Upside Down,” going platinum.

Now, Spin Doctors will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Spokane Tribe Casino, with doors opening at 7.

Tickets ($38-45) are available at axs.com.