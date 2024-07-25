With latest album, Portland-based Decemberists brings tour to U.S. Pavilion

From staff reports

The unique and diverse stylings of the Decemberists and their music have captured the hearts of many for more than two decades, and the Pacific Northwest band won’t be too far from home when it rolls into Spokane.

Founded in Portland in 2000, the Decemberists released their debut album “Castaways and Cutouts” in 2002. The band released two more albums (as well as a single 18-minute-long track titled “The Tain”) before signing to Capitol Records in 2005.

The band’s 2006 major label debut, “The Crane Wife,” would push the band to critical acclaim and national attention.

The Decemberists have released nine albums , including 2011’s “The King Is Dead,” which has been RIAA-certified gold.

The band’s latest album, “As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again,” was released on June 14.

The Decemberists are known for their folk-rock sound, but the band has also experimented with indie, classical, Americana and progressive rock. Their distinctiveness has led to a “feud” with Conan O’Brien, a performance for former president Barack Obama, a Grammy nomination and features “The Simpsons” and “Parks and Recreation.”

The band is on the “A Peaceable Kingdom” tour, which will bring the Decemberists to the U.S. Pavilion on Saturday. Ratboy will open for the concert, which begins at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are available through axs at spokanepavilion.com.