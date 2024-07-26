Getting some sun? Local experts talk staying safe from sunburn, debunking sunscreen myths

Catching some sun now that Spokane’s not topping a hundred degrees? Local medical experts are reminding those having summer fun outside to protect themselves.

Following weeks of intense heat, Spokane this week has cooled down to a still-balmy temperature. The weather might be perfect for a day outside, but that can be a recipe for sunburn, said MultiCare Deaconess oncologist Dr. Emilio Sulpizio

“The name of the game is prevention,” he said.

To protect skin, people should wear lightweight and long-sleeved shirts, sunglasses and a hat – and find reliable shade. Of course, any areas of the body that cannot be covered by clothing should be protected by sunscreen. Sulpizio recommends sunscreen be applied thirty minutes before going in the sun and reapplied every 60 to 90 minutes.

The consequence of getting a sunburn is not just pain or discomfort. The more often someone gets sunburned, the more likely they are to develop skin cancer later in life.

“Even those more minimal burns are a form of damage to the DNA of the skin cells. And cancer, in and of itself, often arises from periods of repetitive damage to that DNA and cells over time. If you have multiple small and mild burns over a period of time, especially at a younger age when your body’s growing and developing, it increases that cumulative damage risk of cancer to those cells going forward,” Sulpizio said.

The damage also makes it more difficult for the body to combat cancer once it develops, he added.

The Spokane Regional Health District has increased its messaging on the damage sunburns cause, in part because younger people are less likely to take the threat seriously.

“There is a generational difference in the perception of the potential harmful effects of the sun. Recent research has shown Gen Z has a lower perception of risk with sun exposure as compared to the boomer generation,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer.

Adding to that danger are online influencers encouraging their followers not to use sunscreen – falsely claiming sunscreen is dangerous. Sulpizio called such misinformation a “huge danger.”

“It is something we come across a lot in our daily practice that we have to really try to combat. There is a lot of false information, especially with certain sunscreens. But the reality is we have good long-term safety data for these protection methods,” he said.

Some of the concern comes from a series of 2022 recalls of sunscreen for benzene contamination, a chemical carcinogen. These recalls are now resolved and should not be a concern for those using sunscreen, Velázquez said.

“Benzene was found in some products and recalled, but it is not part of the chemical composition of sunscreen,” he said.

Velázquez said the risk of skin cancer from sun damage is “a lot higher” than any possible risk of sunscreen itself unless an individual has a specific allergy to it. If someone has concerns about sunscreen use, they should speak to their primary care physician before stopping its use, he said.

The health officer also recommended sunscreen lotion rather than sprays. Both are effective in protecting skin, but the sprays can be more difficult to apply properly – often leaving hard-to-reach areas without protection.

Doctors’ recommendation and debunked myths

Sulpizio recommends using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, while Velázquez said SPF 50 or higher provides the most protection. Sun Protection Factor does not measure how long protection lasts on the skin; rather, it’s how many more times your skin is protected than usual. Both SPFs will block more than 95% of the sun’s rays and need to be reapplied at the same rate.

“When in doubt, reapply. Cover all exposed areas. Unfortunately, data shows that most of us do not put on enough. And if you are doing physical activity, you are swimming, you are sweating – you should reapply even more often,” Velázquez said.

Sunscreen should be reapplied after being in the water even if the sunscreen says it is waterproof, Sulpizio said. In addition to washing off the protection, cooling off in the water makes it harder to feel you are getting a sunburn. UV rays also will reflect off the water and cause more damage to the face and arms.

The weather clouding up is also not an excuse to go without sunscreen. UV rays can penetrate clouds even when sunlight cannot. According to Sulpizio, slight cloud cover can lead to higher rates of sunburn because of “less diligence.”

While those with lighter skin tend to burn faster, those with darker skin tones should not skimp on sun protection .

“Unfortunately, some statistics we have show that those with a darker complexion tend to have a higher mortality rate from those skin cancers, even though the incidence of them is lower. It’s still very important for all individuals to be really vigilant about their sun protection,” he said.

“Tan is always a sign of damage. And having a base tan doesn’t protect from burns. That is a myth,” Sulpizio said.

Velázquez stressed staying safe should not preclude having fun in the sun.

“The sun is here. It’s beautiful. We’re blessed in Eastern Washington with beautiful sunny days for a long period of time. But we do also know that beautiful sunlight can also be harmful to your skin, and our goal is to provide people with information so they can enjoy the beautiful sunny days,” he said.