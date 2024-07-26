Idaho state parks to soon pause 2025 reservations amid system upgrade

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

Starting Aug. 1, Idaho state parks will pause new reservations for 2025 for the rest of this year as state officials switch to an upgraded reservation system.

Parks will stay open for reservations this year during the transition, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a news release this week, attempting to address confusion about the swap.

The new reservation system — which officials say will provide easier bookings and more information — is planned to go live at 8 a.m. Jan. 6, 2025.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the pause will allow us to make a smooth transition to the new reservation system, which is intended to provide a more user-friendly experience,” Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Reservation & Registration Program Manager Seth Hobbs said in the release. “Customers will find easier navigation, better tools and new functionality.”

Existing reservations for 2025 will transition to the new system, the release said. Brandt Information Services is working with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to create it, the release said.