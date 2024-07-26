Woman expected to be charged with murder after her baby dies days after alleged assault

A 22-year-old woman who police say hospitalized her baby with a brain bleed is expected to be charged with murder after the 5-month-old boy died Thursday from his injuries.

Spokane Valley deputies arrested Amlyann Harry on Sunday when family members discovered her baby was not breathing, according to court documents.

She was initially charged with first-degree assault, but in light of the baby’s death, police said in a news release Friday her charge is expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

Harry admitted to a deputy to abusing the child and hitting him prior to Sunday.

Harry told detectives the baby boy was crying and wouldn’t stop. She shook the child, slapped him three times and then threw him 3 feet onto the floor, court records say.

She said she “felt dead inside” and had not bonded with her child, so Harry didn’t feel affection for him, according to documents.

“The defendant lacked any sign of remorse and the only emotion she showed was laughter and often smiled when she spoke about the incident,” detectives wrote in court records.

Harry remained Friday night in the Spokane County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.