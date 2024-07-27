50 years ago in Expo history: Union protests at the fair? It happened, but not among Expo workers

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Two union protests took place in or near the Expo ’74 site.

The first consisted of four flight attendants from Hughes Airwest airline, who charged that provisions of a federal law “prohibited their union from reaching a new contract settlement with the airline.”

A union spokesman said that “95% of our union members voted to go on strike,” but could not do so under provisions of the law.

The second protest consisted of seven picketers on behalf of the United Farm Workers who marched on the Monroe Street bridge, “carrying signs and screaming at passing cars.” They signs said, “Support the Farm Workers, Don’t Buy Grapes, Don’t Buy Head Lettuce, Don’t Buy Gallo Wine.”

In other Expo news, Expo officials were still working hard on the plan to host Vice President Gerald R. Ford on Aug. 15 for a “major policy address on environmental issues.” The speech was scheduled at the Opera House, and Ford was expected to take a tour of the fair following the speech.

None of this was destined to take place, for one historic reason. By Aug. 15, Ford would be president, not vice president. Ford would have to cancel.

From 100 years ago: An 11-year-old boy asked his friend to “show him the gun,” which was hanging in a holster in his friend’s house.

When his friend tried to take it out of the holster, the gun went off and the bullet struck the 11-year-old near the eye.

The boy lost the sight of his eye, but was otherwise resting well in the hospital.

“At first I thought I was just stunned from the noise, but after a while I knew it was the bullet,” the little boy said, matter-of-factly.