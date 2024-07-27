Design Recipes: Hosting the perfect open house

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

The summer selling season is typically a time when we see rejuvenation within the real estate market.

Sellers who stood stagnant with their properties during the spring market are now typically more motivated to sell their homes and beat the fall market, hoping to secure the highest price in the shortest amount of time.

The open house for many home sellers can be a critical rite of passage that can make the difference between showing their home in its best light or falling short of highlighting the most appealing features.

Creating an atmosphere

First and foremost, an open house is an entertaining opportunity and like any other event that one may host in their home, it is a chance for the seller to showcase their home by highlighting the positives and downplaying the negatives.

First impressions

It is important for a home seller at the open house to create a “moment” for a potential buyer the second they walk in the door. The reality is that most buyers make a decision about a property within the first three minutes, whether positive or negative, so it is critical that the first impression is strong.

Room by room ideas

Entry

Small bowl of apples: Fruit is not only affordable but creates instant color. Other ideas include a bowl of artichokes, lemons or limes.

Tall vase of stems: From a single stem in a tall slim vase to a handful of fresh cut flowers, flowers instantly say “welcome” to potential buyers.

Short flowers in small pitches or vases. Flowers don’t have to be in traditional vases; you can also place them in decorative water pitchers or apothecary jars.

Living Room

Affordable toss pillows: Toss pillows are relatively affordable and the right pattern and or color can really add impact to a space. If you want to stick to a budget, you can make toss pillows from affordable scarves.

Centerpiece Ideas

Glass Hurricane Candle On A Birch Coin: A simple birch coin can add an instant organic element to your décor. Add a simple candle and glass hurricane on top and you can create an elegant centerpiece for a coffee or dining table.

Carved Out Apple With A Taper Candle: Whether it’s an artichoke or apple, carving out fruits and vegetables and inserting a tall taper candle can add instant appeal.

Succulents In Moss And Sand: Tiny succulents are hearty enough to be around for lots of open houses! Pair them with sand, moss or river rocks in a glass jar or vessel and you have a beautiful accent piece.

Photo Coasters With A Photo/Theme or Floor Plan. Imagine how this will appeal to potential buyers! All a home seller needs to do is print their floor plan out on regular copy paper, then mount it onto a piece of cork or stiff cardboard in order to create a beautiful floor plan coaster.

Kitchens and bathroomsKitchens and bathrooms still sell homes. As a result, you are going to want to make sure that these areas are not ignored during the open house. Here are some ideas for decorative accents, to help make your kitchen or bathroom stand out.

Kitchens

Fill a decorative bowl with fresh lemons or limes.

Display a cutting board with a beautiful cookbook on top.

Fill beautiful tall containers with colorful pasta.

Bathrooms

Use lots of candles to create an instant sense of glamour.

Add fresh towels in neutral colors like white, black or chocolate brown.

Use elegant touches like fragrant, fresh decorative soap.