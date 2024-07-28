50 years ago in Expo history: The fair’s Folklife Festival impressed, and did Norse explorers visit Spokane Valley in the 11th century?

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Folklife Festival at Expo ’74 was proving to be a surprising hit, and The Spokesman-Review said it had “attracted truly outstanding new people as participants every week.”

There were quilt-makers, puppeteers, cowboy bookmakers, lumberjacks and dozens of others, in a rotating cast of participants.

The folklife staff had sent out scouts around the region and the country to recruit people with outstanding folk skills and talents.

“Each person appearing at Folklife receives board and room and a $15 daily honorarium,” the S-R reported. “… Nearly all the participants stay in a special dormitory at Gonzaga University.”

From 100 years ago: Oluf J. Opsjon made a startling assertion: That Norse explorers visited the Spokane Valley in the year 1010.

He claimed that records of the Norse visits have been carved and painted on the rocks. In fact, he said that “three separate exploring parties of Norsemen came across the continent” and left records on the rocks above the Columbia River, among other places.

The Spokane Chronicle said it would “make known his discoveries through a series of interviews” over the next few days.

1914: Austria-Hungary decides against mediation and declares war on Serbia - first declaration of war of WWI.

1917: Silent Parade organised by James Weldon Johnson of 10,000 African-Americans who march on 5th Ave in NYC to protest against lynching.