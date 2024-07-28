Downtown Spokane drive-by shooting suspect arrested upon return from European vacation

The suspect of a July 7 shooting that left two injured in downtown Spokane was arrested Sunday while re-entering the country following an international vacation.

Suspect Moses Adedeji, 22, was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina upon his return from the United Kingdom, according to a U.S. Marshal’s Service news release.

The July 7 drive-by shooting occurred at approximately 2 p.m. near North Division Street and East Main Avenue, leaving two people injured. Both victims were treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, the release states.

According to the release, Spokane police Major Crimes Unit identified Adedeji as the suspect on July 15. Adedeji’s arrest was made in collaboration with several law enforcement agencies, the release states, including the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, Spokane police Major Crimes Unit and a division of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Anti-Smuggling Unit.

Adedeji was booked into the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, by the Raleigh Police Department. He is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and has a bond set at $1 million, according to the release.