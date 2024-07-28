From friendless to 15,000 followers: How Gals Need Pals fostered a community of female friendships

Kinley Schmidt, center, circulates through the crowd of women attending a gathering of the Gals Need Pals group at the Tipsy Vine in Spokane Valley on July 11. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Online: Find Gals Need Pals on Instagram @glasneedpals ; on Facebook @galsneedpals1 and on the web at galsneedpals.com .

Earlier this month, the happy sound of women chatting spilled from the doors of the Tipsy Vine in Spokane Valley.

The wine shop hosted a “Women Who Wine” event for Gals Need Pals, a social organization that’s exactly what it sounds like – a group for women 21 and older to meet, mingle and make new friends.

Founder Kinley Schmidt moved to Spokane in May 2020 during what she called “the heart of the plague” (COVID) and found making friends difficult.

She taught third grade at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic School but missed the friends she’d left behind in Lubbock, Texas.

“In 2021, I was struggling to make friends,” Schmidt recalled. “I felt like I might have to move.”

Finding friendship seems effortless when you’re a kid, but somehow gets more difficult as we age.

Schmidt wondered how to say, “Hey! Do you want to be my friend? ” when you’re an adult.

“As grown-ups, we lose that ability,” she said.

So, in 2022, Schmidt launched an Instagram account dedicated to nurturing friendships among women. The idea took off, and the Gals Need Pals community began meeting in person.

“We had our first event in October (2022) at the New 63 Social House and Eatery,” Schmidt said. “Seventy-five people signed up, and 50 showed up. We’ve had monthly events ever since and now have 15,000 followers on Instagram.”

Stephanie Garcia was the first one through the door of the inaugural event.

At the Tipsy Vine, she recounted how she got involved.

“I saw a sponsored post on Instagram,” she recalled. “The name got me. I’m a gal who needs a pal!”

Though she graduated from Eastern Washington University and was part of a sorority, she said COVID-19 made it difficult to stay in touch with friends. Plus, she was from the Tri-Cities, and many of her sorority sisters had known each other since high school.

When Garcia introduced herself to Dyoni Stadtmueller at the Jingle Mingle event in December 2022, she discovered they’re both from the Tri-Cities.

“I’m very social – I thrive in social situations,” Garcia said. “I’m always the first one to go up to new people. It’s so nice to be with people of the same mindset.”

Studtmueller was thrilled to meet someone from her hometown.

“My husband is a pilot, and we live in Davenport,” Stadtmueller said. “I told my him that I needed to make friends. Stephanie and I bonded at my first event, but I try to meet new people at each event.”

Gals Need Pals hosts two paid, ticketed activities monthly. The gatherings range from craft nights to a 200-person prom.

“All our events since January have sold out!” Schmidt said. “We vary locations throughout the city – wherever local businesses want to work with us.”

In April 2023, Lauren Trivison came on board as vice president.

“I’m originally from Olympia and moved here in October 2022,” Trivison said. “I’m an influencer by trade, and Gals Need Pals followed me on Instagram. A month later, I went to my first event. I said, ‘Oh! This is genius!’ I reached out and offered to help on the business side.”

From wine tasting to an upcoming friendship speed-dating event, Gals Need Pals highlights local venues and businesses. At the Tipsy Vine, Swank Boutique had a table of accessories for ladies to browse through and purchase.

“Our ultimate goal is to make each event a memorable experience so that people will come back every time,” Trivison said.

Gals Need Pals has been so successful Schmidt and Trivison are expanding to Seattle and will host their first West Coast event this week.

“I’ve resigned my teaching position to do this full-time,” said Schmidt.

She believes the growth of the group signifies an ongoing post-pandemic need.

“Women feel the urge to connect with other women,” she said. “Everyone comes for the same reason – we’re looking for friends.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com