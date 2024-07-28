One dead following sounds of gunshots, house fire

One person was found dead inside a Coeur d’Alene house following reports of gunshots and a fire.

Coeur d’Alene police received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday that there were a number of gunshots fired inside the home at 1306 N. Ninth St., according to a news release from the police department.

The release states that officers arrived at the scene and found a male with a rifle in the front yard. The armed man was uncooperative with police when given commands, and entered the house.

While securing the area, police noticed that the house was on fire, and they heard another gunshot come from inside, according to the news release. By the time the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department reached the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department spokesperson Craig Etherton said firefighters were initially called for trauma at 2:17 p.m., but were repaged at 2:43 p.m. for the fire. Etherton was unable to provide more information .

According to the news release, detectives located one person dead inside the house. Coeur d’Alene Police Department spokesperson Jared Reneau was unable to say whether the individual was the one who was out front with the rifle.

The investigation into the fire and gunshots is ongoing. Reneau said police do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.