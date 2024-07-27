Ben Affleck buys new LA home as J.Lo continues rolling with entourage in New York

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

Ben Affleck has reportedly purchased his own multimillion-dollar home in Los Angeles as Jennifer Lopez continues rolling with her entourage in New York.

The “Air” director, 51, recently closed escrow on the $20.5 million mansion near the beach in the Pacific Palisades, real estate sources told TMZ Saturday. The Spanish-style home is said to boast five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room and a guest house.

Affleck and Lopez, who turned 55 on Wednesday, are still in the midst of trying to sell the sprawling Beverly Hills mansion they moved into only last year. They reportedly tried to quietly sell the property in June, but struggled to attract buyers. They officially put the mansion on the market earlier this month for $68 million.

Affleck in the meantime had been staying at a separate rental home in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A., near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids.

He also reportedly moved the last of his belongings out of the Beverly Hills home while Lopez was vacationing in Italy.

Despite occasionally wearing their wedding rings in public, there have been clear signs the couple are heading for divorce.

They’ve been spending considerable time without each other, with Lopez vacationing solo, Affleck missing her “Bridgerton”-themed birthday bash and the duo spending their second wedding anniversary on opposite sides of the country.

Last month, insiders told People Magazine that Affleck and Lopez are now “focused on their separate lives” and “don’t have any summer plans together.”

Lopez is reportedly also on the hunt for a new L.A. home of her own, but has been spending the month of July in New York City and at her luxury estate in the Hamptons.

On Thursday, Lopez was spotted out and about in NYC with her manager Benny Medina, and later having dinner at the Crosby Hotel with her mother and some friends.