Kids stage review: The ‘megafantastic’ kids steal the show at Disney’s ‘Frozen’ on Broadway

By Maxwell Bullis, age 7 For The Spokesman-Review

The best part of “Frozen” (running through Sunday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts) was when Elsa used her special moves to freeze everything. And it went boom! And the lights turned off.

Olaf was the best singer – it was like funny talk. (When the Olaf puppet gets blown apart by the forces of Elsa when she sent them out of her ice castle), I thought it would break, but it didn’t. I thought the puppet was actually broken. It was really realistic.

The cast has two versions of Anna and Elsa. One when they were kids and one when they were adults.

The kid and the grownup casting was so good I couldn’t tell they weren’t different. (Avelyn Lena Choi and Savannah Lumar share the role of young Elsa, while Norah Nunes and Emma Origenes share the role of young Anna.)

I was amazed that a kid was on stage. It was impressive. Fantastic. And cool. And megafantastic – you have to use that word.

The funniest part of the show was when the bad guy got beaten. Hans (Preston Perez) got hit after Anna was frozen. She punched him and he flew off stage.

My only complaint is there is no snow monster (when Elsa summons Marshmallow to protect her ice palace) like in the movie version. Because I really like monsters and I wanted to see him.

If someone were to ask me if they should see the show, I would say “Yes, absolutely!” Why not?