People’s Pharmacy: Anti-chafing approach to under-breast rash

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. You have written about under-breast rash, and I wanted to share a solution. A lot of the women in my walking group use an anti-friction stick on their inner thighs to keep from chafing as they walk or run. You put it on just like deodorant.

Several women in this group mentioned using it under their breasts, too. So I tried it. Popular brands include Body Glide and Gold Bond.

When I use this in the morning under my breasts, I don’t have a problem with rashes. This can also be used for “stomach folds.”

A. Under-breast rash, also known by the technical term inframammary intertrigo, is especially troublesome during hot, humid weather. Sweating seems to make the problem worse. “Intertrigo” refers to rubbing, so it makes sense that avoiding friction would help (StatPearls, Sept. 19, 2022).

We appreciate you sharing the anti-chafing approach. Let’s hope other readers will let us know if it works for them.

Q. For years, I suffered from moderate to severe neck pain. Surgery, physical therapy, acupuncture and massage all provided temporary relief, but the pain rebounded before long.

I recently tried tart cherry juice and, almost immediately, my neck pain was relieved. I take my morning pills with the juice and don’t miss a day.

A. Researchers interested in muscle performance have studied tart cherries (Prunus cerasus) in the form of juice or concentrate (International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, March 1, 2021). Investigators have also explored the potential benefit of tart cherries for easing the pain of gout (Current Rheumatology Reviews, 2024).

We have not heard that cherry juice could alleviate neck pain. If you would like to learn more about cherries and other nondrug approaches to managing joint pain, you may be interested in our 100-page book “The Graedons’ Guide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” You can find it in the books section of the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. For a time, I was sweetening mint tea with stevia. As a result, I developed nearly career-ending flatulence. The gas started long enough after drinking the tea that I didn’t make the connection for quite a while.

Stopping the tea absolutely ended the problem. My visceral flora and fauna can’t handle stevia. When I test it cautiously, I get the same result. Some folks may not recognize this could be an issue.

A. Many people assume that noncaloric sweeteners such as aspartame or stevia do not affect our gut microbes. Research by Dr. Eran Elinav and colleagues at the Personalized Nutrition Project shows that such sugar substitutes may disrupt the balance of the microbiome (Cell, Aug. 19, 2022). You can listen to Dr. Elinav explain this in our free podcast. It’s “Show 1321: Rebalancing our Microbiome Through Personalized Nutrition and Viruses.”

Q. I heard that tea tree oil could eradicate toenail fungus. The problem was that after about a week, I developed a severe reaction that blistered like poison ivy. Does tea tree oil have similar properties to poison ivy sap?

A. Although people frequently use tea tree oil (Melaleuca alternifolia) to treat skin conditions, it can cause allergic contact dermatitis with an itchy rash. The reaction to poison ivy is also allergic contact dermatitis. So far as we can tell, however, people allergic to poison ivy are not super-sensitive to tea tree oil.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, Fla., 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”