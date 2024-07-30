Pullman man charged with international parental kidnapping after taking toddler to Mexico

The 21-year-old Pullman man who sparked an international search this spring after he, his daughter and his girlfriend were reported missing was charged with international parental kidnapping in federal court Monday.

Aaron Aung was detained at a roadside checkpoint in Mexico earlier this month.

On May 29, his daughter Seraya, 2, was dropped off to Aung by her mother per their custody agreement, according to court records.

The parents had custody of Seraya on alternating weeks, with Seraya set to be returned to her mother on June 3 at the Pullman Police Department.

The same day Aung picked up his daughter, his girlfriend, Nadia Cole, was reported missing after she abruptly left Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ahead of a planned trip with her parents, according to court documents.

Police conducted several welfare checks at her Pullman residence but couldn’t find her.

Investigators contacted Aung’s parents in hopes of finding Cole. The parents told police Aung had taken his daughter to Montana to go fishing with friends. Aung’s parents reported him and his daughter missing in Flathead County, Montana, when he didn’t return on time from the fishing trip.

When Aung didn’t show up on June 3 to return his daughter to her mother, the mother reported Saraya missing.

Aung and his daughter’s mother had conflict over child support and custody of their daughter, according to court documents. Their relationship had been abusive, the mother told police, and Aung had not paid child support.

FBI and Border Patrol agents spotted Aung’s father’s Cadillac crossing the Mexico border on June 1 in California.

On July 4, Aung, Cole and Seraya were contacted by Mexican officials, and Cole was deported back to the U.S.

Three days later, Aung and his daughter were taken by Mexican officials to the U.S. border in Arizona, where Aung was detained on a felony warrant for custodial interference.

He was charged in Eastern District of Washington federal court on Monday.