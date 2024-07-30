Starbucks app users report outage ahead of buy one, get one deal

By Daniela Sirtori Washington Post

Starbucks Corp.’s mobile ordering via its app appeared to be down on Tuesday morning.

About 1,400 users reported issues around 9 a.m. in New York, according to Downdetector. Attempts at mobile ordering by users in Chicago, New York and Atlanta showed a “system error” around that time. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The chain had planned a buy one, get one free deal from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a promotional email sent to rewards members. Starbucks has been offering discounts more frequently to spark demand following a sharp pullback earlier this year.

Starbucks reports results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday. The chain is under increased scrutiny to improve results after an activist took a sizable stake, according to the Wall Street Journal.