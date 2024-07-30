Letters for July 30, 2024

Bogen for governor

I write in strong support of Brian Bogen, a nonpartisan candidate for governor, whose candidacy is gaining significant momentum across our state.

Brian Bogen’s recent fundraising success, which placed him among the top three gubernatorial candidates in his first month, highlights the growing recognition of his campaign. With a background as a successful business leader, dedicated volunteer, and committed environmental steward, Brian brings a wealth of experience and a pragmatic approach to governance.

What distinguishes Brian is his commitment to bridging partisan divides and focusing on practical solutions that benefit all Washingtonians. In contrast to the divisive politics of today, Brian advocates for reproductive freedom for all, strong educational opportunities, and a values-based budget prioritizing public safety, education, the environment, and services for vulnerable residents.

Brian Bogen represents a refreshing departure from the current two-party system, offering voters a chance to support a leader who prioritizes unity and effective governance over partisan rhetoric. His pledge to transcend political divisions and prioritize the needs of everyday Washingtonians resonates deeply in our polarized political climate.

As voters, we have an opportunity to elect a leader who embodies integrity, inclusivity, and a genuine commitment to progress for all. I urge my fellow citizens to join me in supporting Brian Bogen for governor. Let’s embrace a future where leadership is defined by integrity and a steadfast dedication to the well-being of all Washington residents.

Paul B. Cochran

Spokane Valley

Choose Kiepe not Stuckart for 3rd District

I read a letter to the editor (July 28) recently encouraging Spokane voters to cast their ballot for Ben Stuckart because he will make Spokane “better.” Is this the same Ben Stuckart who is currently behind the lawsuit to stop the enforcement of Proposition No. 1, that would prevent encampments within 1,000 feet of our parks, schools, playground or licensed child care facilities?

Seventy five percent of the voters approved Proposition No.1 so why would these same voters believe that Mr. Stuckart will represent our best interests in Olympia?

I’ll be voting for Tony Kiepe to serve Spokane’s 3rd Legislative District, because he will work with us and not against us.

Bill Bouten

Spokane

Endorsing Peetz for Legislature

It is with great enthusiasm that I personally endorse Brandi Peetz for the state Legislature in the Fourth Legislative District. As a dedicated City of Spokane Valley council member Brandi Peetz has consistently demonstrated her unwavering commitment to our community, championing conservative values and advocating for responsible governance.

In the state Legislature, Brandi Peetz will bring the same level of dedication and integrity that has marked her tenure on the City Council. She understands the importance of protecting our freedoms, supporting small businesses, and fostering an environment where families can thrive. Her pragmatic approach and deep-rooted conservative principles make her the ideal candidate to represent our district.

I have no doubt that Brandi Peetz will be a strong and effective voice for us in the state Legislature. Her commitment to public service and her vision for a better future make her the leader we need. I wholeheartedly endorse Brandi Peetz and urge you to join me in supporting her candidacy.

Mary Kuney

Spokane County Commissioner, District 4

Peetz provides proven leadership

I am writing to endorse Brandi Peetz for state representative, 4th Legislative District, Position No. 2. Having served the Spokane Valley on City Council, two of them as Deputy Mayor, I can confidently say that she has the qualities and skills to excel in this position. Brandi has served at the State level as the former Chair of the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, member of the Washington State Enhanced 911 Advisory Committee, and was a member of the Association of Washington Cities Legislative Policies Committee. Brandi has served on numerous local boards and committees, to include the Spokane County Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board and is a Board Member of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Recently she advocated for protections of sports officials when assaulted, which passed the House 97-0. As a citizen of the Spokane Valley, I believe that it is essential to elect leaders who are committed to improving our community. Peetz has demonstrated her commitment to public service, has the proven track record, and will continue to work tirelessly to make our community a better place, collaborating with both sides of the aisle. By doing a little research and reading your voter’s guide, or her website at www.peetzforwa.com, you will find Brandi Peetz is the right choice for this position, as evidenced by her numerous endorsements. Please join me in sending Brandi Peetz to Olympia as your proven and trusted voice.

Bob West

Spokane Valley

Peetz: Tireless community leader

I have been acquainted with Brandi Peetz since she joined the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Advisory Board and decided to run for Spokane Valley City Council in 2017. Despite being a political newcomer, Brandi had deep roots in the community, and those familiar with her spoke highly of her abilities and character, which is why I have supported her endeavors. She is insightful, inquisitive, dedicated, and passionate, using critical thinking and common sense to get the job done. In her time as a community leader, Brandi has delivered and fought tirelessly for the City of Spokane Valley, repairing bridges and building new connections to bring together various groups and efforts.

In this election, it’s important to note that the state faces significant challenges, and we need a representative with a proven track record of success and an understanding of how the legislature works. Through bipartisan collaboration with local leaders, Brandi leveraged her established relationships to help them advocate for an issue she believed in, ultimately helping them secure a unanimous 97-0 vote in the state House of Representatives.

I know I can count on Brandi to thoroughly educate herself on all sides of an issue and work tirelessly to represent the 4th District’s needs, as she has proven, and is still serving this community to this day in many capacities. I strongly encourage you to vote for Brandi Peetz for state representative.

Marilyn Cline

Spokane Valley

Peetz for District 4

I am thrilled to endorse Brandi Peetz for state representative representing District 4. Having followed Brandi’s career and policies, I am confident that she is the right person to represent our community.

Brandi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to economic development, lowering taxes and public safety. Her track record working with our business as Deputy Mayor showed her dedication to making a positive impact.

I have personally seen Brandi in action, and she has been willing to take personal meetings and enlist the help of others to move issues forward. Her ability to bring people together to solve complex problems is exactly what we need in our state legislature.

I encourage everyone to join me in supporting Brandi for State Representative. Together, we can ensure that our community continues to thrive under her capable leadership.

Alison Eldred

Spokane Valley

Support for Miguel Valencia

I am writing to express my support for Miguel Valencia, who is running for 4th District state Senate. He is currently working as a paralegal at a local law firm, and he has worked as a judicial assistant in Spokane County District Court. Miguel is currently attending Seattle University Law School, He is currently serving in the Army national guard after having served in the Army.

As a regular working class veteran, Miguel understands the challenges that many individuals face in raising a family. He unabashedly supports workers rights.

He will be responsive to his constituents needs and concerns regardless of their political beliefs.

We need and welcome a new generation of people such as Miguel to represent our district.

Tim Hattenburg

Spokane Valley