California wildfires have already charred 30 times as many acres as all of last year — and it’s still summer

By Hannah Fry Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Summer isn’t even half over in California, and wildfires have already scorched more than 751,000 acres, straining firefighting resources, forcing evacuations and destroying homes.

The total dwarfs the average amount burned over the last five years. As of Tuesday, 4,613 fires have charred through more than a dozen counties spanning from Siskiyou to San Diego.

The most recent, the Nixon fire in Riverside County, continues to burn out of control.

Last year’s wildfire season was unusually tame, but there were still 3,746 infernos that burned 25,763 acres — an area nearly the size of San Francisco. In 2022, 7,477 wildfires burned 331,358 acres, according to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The staggering 751,327 acres that have burned this year amount to a land mass nearly the size of Rhode Island and mark a 2,816% increase from 2023.

“The numbers are a stark reminder: 95% of wildfires are caused by humans,” Cal Fire wrote in a post on the social media platform X. “Stay vigilant … Let’s prevent fires from accidental sparks like dragging trailer chains or improper campfires. One less spark means one less wildfire.”

Firefighters across the state are working hard to address intense fire conditions, which have become familiar during the hot summer months, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference in Kern County on Tuesday.

Two wet winters back to back fed grasses and other vegetation that then dried out during intense heat waves this summer. Those bone-dry grasses are fodder for explosive wildfire growth when paired with above-average temperatures and strong winds.

In Kern County, the Borel fire has scorched more than 57,000 acres and leveled the tiny, historic mining town of Havilah since it ignited last week. It is 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.

“It’s remarkable that we’re seeing so many of these iconic places in California that are being quite literally devastated,” Newsom said.

Experts have warned Californians to brace for an active wildfire season through the fall.

The Southern California coast — including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties and part of the Central Coast — could see large fire potential from September through November, according to Cal Fire forecasters.