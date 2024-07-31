Cheers to your pup! The top Spokane-area dog-friendly patios

Briana Stroh, left, a beertender at Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane, laughs as she offers Milo a dog a treat while chatting with Milo’s dog parents CK Daily, center, and Bob Maureen on July 14 at Uprise (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

Each year in the Inland Northwest, dog owners eagerly await the days of sunny, warm, easy-breezy outings with their pack. Finally peak dog-walking season arrives and before you know it, it’s already so hot that Fido has to wait for a walk until after dinner.

Lucky for us, restaurant and bar owners across Spokane know your pain. Spokane has no shortage of dog-friendly patios that offer you and your fur children a chance to get out of the house and do what should be done on a scorching day – move very little and consume many cold things.

Here is a small sampling of the many patios awaiting a visit from you and your doggo.

Remedy Kitchen and Tavern

Not every patio comes with an official pup club, but this one does. Co-owners Hannah and Mike Alverson purchased Remedy over a year ago and set out with the intention to make it a place for everyone, furry best friends included. Every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., Remedy hosts a pup club with drink specials and dog treats on the side patio.

“We have snacks for the dogs, put out water bowls, have a scoop for accidents,” said Mike Alverson said.

Their side patio comes complete with faux turf and tables with umbrellas to help cut down on the heat factor. Occasionally, they even host giveaways for tickets to Bark at the Park nights at Seattle Mariners games, with one giveaway coming up soon for a game in September.

Their menu offers elevated pub fare, and they feature local beers and wines along with a house cocktail list. Don’t miss out on their brunch menu Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Their brunch cocktails include a variety of mimosas, a stacked Bloody Mary and even a cold brew White Russian.

In-person: 3809 S. Grand Blvd.

Online: remedyspokane.com

Uprise Brewing

What is better than a dog-friendly patio that is a less than a 10-minute walk from the city’s most popular trail? Uprise Brewing offers a spacious hangout for dogs and their humans that is a must-visit, and not just in the summer (with a large covered patio and heaters available in cooler months).

“Uprise’s patio has various spaces for different occasions, including a turf lawn area perfect for lounging with a beer and a large covered section with heaters,” said co-owner Ryan Hare.

It’s a great destination for aspiring dog owners as well, as they host two adoption events every year.

Their beers also come with a strong reputation, having won three medals at the 2024 North American Beer Awards. When it comes to food options, they don’t disappoint. Don’t skip on the green salads when you’re craving a refreshing lunch. Or if you’ve worked up an appetite after a walk on the Centennial Trail, refuel with their filling bowls and handhelds.

In-person: 617 N. Ash St.

Online: uprisebeer.com

No-Li Brewhouse

You can’t get much closer to the Spokane River than on the No-Li Brewhouse patio.

Nestled into a low bank of the river, their patio seating is the stuff of local legend. The proximity to the water and trees makes it a great destination for the dog days of summer. Indoors, they offer a spacious bier hall for a second dog-friendly space when you feel like getting out of the sun.

“We always have fresh water bowls and if you’re lucky, which is 99.9% of the time, we’ll even have dog treats,” said No-Li staff member Jack Bryant.

Their beers have won awards all around the world, and they bring a bit of the German beer experience to the Northwest with their 11-inch-wide Bavarian pretzel served with house mustard and jalapeño cheese sauce.

The Centennial Trail is also a short walk away from No-Li, so it’s another great place to get in a walk after you’ve cooled down on the patio.

In-person: 1003 E. Trent Ave.

Online: nolibrewhouse.com

The Scoop

If your dog wasn’t already happy enough just to go on an outing, you can really make their day with their very own bowl of doggie ice cream. That’s right, The Scoop makes a frozen treat just for your pup using a blend of oat milk and bananas, just for $1.50 a cup. They even have free dog treats to sweeten the deal.

So if a cold treat is calling your name on a hot day, there is no better place to visit than Spokane’s beloved ice cream shop. No matter how many times you’ve been, it never ceases to lose its magic as a hidden neighborhood gem.

Their outdoor seating is plentiful and shady. And if you’re hungry, no worries – they even double as Hidden Bagel in the mornings.

If you’re closer to downtown, you can also catch them at their second location in Kendall Yards, but there is little outdoor seating for pups, unless you find another nearby covered table down the strip.

In-person: 1001 W. 25th Ave.

Online: thescoopspokane.com

Press Public House

Easy to miss if you drive too fast down the Grand Boulevard hill . Press has a surprisingly cozy, tucked-away feel for being only a block away from Spokane’s major hospitals.

Creating a welcoming, neighborhood vibe is their top priority. “To put it simply, I am a dog lover. Everything is better with dogs around, am I right? … Of course we want you to be able to share that quality time with your pup,” said owner Niki Randall.

They highlight their fresh-pressed juice and craft ingredients, and it’s also one of the rare late-night options for hanging out with human and dog friends alike. Patrons say their weekend build-your-own Bloody Mary bar can’t be beat.

In-person: 909 S. Grand Blvd.

Online: presspubhouse.com

Brick West Brewing

The west side of Spokane’s downtown has seen a revitalization in the last few years, and Brick West Brewing has played a huge part in making it a refreshed destination for locals and visitors alike.

Space is plentiful on their outdoor patio, making it a great spot for dog owners, especially if you’re trying to meet up with a group of fellow pet parents.

“The patio at Brick West has a fence all around it, [and] has a lawn space to play catch,” said Brick West team member Bill Powers. “It makes the patio feel like a big backyard where friends are hanging out.”

They’re sure to create a fun, community vibe with great beer, backyard barbecue staples on the menu, and plenty of events like Wednesday trivia nights and live music.

It also happens to be within a block of downtown’s newest dog park which sits on one of the most beautiful parts of West Riverside Avenue.

In-person: 1318 W. First Ave.

Online: brickwestbrewingco.com

Perry Street Brewing

Perry Street Brewing is a staple of the Perry Street neighborhood, having been a huge part of building up the neighborhood’s historic strip. Decked in warm woods and renowned for their award-winning beers, it doesn’t get much more “Northwesty” than at PSB.

It’s a popular destination for dog owners around the neighborhood with its plentiful outdoor seating with water bowls at the ready and its close proximity to Grant Park. Be sure not to miss their papas quebradas for a scrumptious cheap eat to have with your beer.

In-person: 1025 S. Perry St.

Online: perrystreetbrewing.com

Garland Drinkery

Garland Drinkery has become increasingly popular and well-known for its unbeatable neighborhood vibes. Their enclosed, dog-friendly patio puts you right on the strip in the heart of the Garland District so you can soak up the atmosphere of some of Spokane’s most iconic historic destinations. It’s the place to bring your pup if you’re looking for a friendly, energetic crowd that is LGBTQIA+ friendly.

In-person: 828 W. Garland Ave.

Online: facebook.com/drinkerynation

Big Barn Brewing – Honorable Mention

This doesn’t technically qualify as a patio destination, but that’s only because you don’t need a patio when you have a big, beautiful lawn in the heart of Green Bluff. If you’re looking for a dog-friendly day trip out of the city, look no further than Big Barn Brewing.

Their main building does not allow pets, but they have a small taphouse on the spacious, tree- shaded lawn where you walk in with your dog to order. When you’re not sipping your beer on the lawn, you can walk the beautiful property surrounded by the hilly landscape of north Spokane County. It’s great for a family outing or a pit stop on the way home after a morning hike at Mount Spokane State Park.

In-person: 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead

Online: bigbarnbrewing.com