Concert review: Bush put on a true rock show at Northern Quest

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Last Saturday, alt-rock legends in the form of Bush took the stage at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Bush immediately started the show with a goosebumps-inspiring energy, especially from drummer Nik Hughes and lead singer/front man Gavin Rossdale – who almost immediately began to play guitar on his back on the stage floor (although while taking pictures I couldn’t particularly distinguish the intentionality of the act).

On this “LOADED: The Greatest Hits Tour,” the band pulled out all the stops and played favorite after favorite in this “celebration of everything (Bush) has been through,” as Rossdale put it.

The entire band fired on all cylinders with electric squeals from lead guitarist Chris Traynor, heavy power chords, unrelenting bass from Corey Britz and continuously emphatic drumming from Hughes. If we’re talking rock performances, Bush not only did it right, but put on the type of show you’re truly supposed to.

Rossdale’s tenacity as a performer is truly infectious as a concertgoer. With each song, he gives his all; his voice gravelly and powerful. He refuses to just stand, sing and play guitar – emotional movement and crowd interaction is a must for the frontman with so many years in the industry.

Speaking of not just standing and singing, Rossdale spent “Flowers on a Grave” running around pretty much the entire BECU Live Outdoor Venue, and I mean singing while running to the top of the nosebleeds. It’s different, but sure gets the crowd more than excited and is one way to keep the lungs in performance shape, I’d guess.

Bush’s standout performance kept the sold-out crowd alive all evening long, allowing the mostly older attendees to relive their glory days with iconic tracks like “Glycerine” while also embracing some of the band’s newer favorites. And with a 10th album on the way (which Rossdale expressed immense excitement for in our interview a few weeks ago), it looks like Bush will continue to keep doing what they’ve been doing for decades.