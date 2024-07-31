Man suspected of firing shotgun, striking home before lengthy SWAT standoff

A 58-year-old man is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman, with at least one round hitting a home, before engaging in a long standoff with police Tuesday in northeast Spokane.

Randall S. Bushell was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Officers responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the 5100 block of North Crestline Street for the shooting. A woman told police a man fired a shotgun at her and then drove away. She was not shot, but a nearby home was struck by gunfire, police said.

The reason for the shooting was unclear, but police identified the suspect and vehicle information.

Police found the vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 4500 East Frederick Avenue. Officers surrounded the house. The SWAT team, Violent Crimes Task Force, hostage negotiators and police air resources responded to assist, believing Bushell was at the residence, according to officers.

Police tried for several hours to make contact with Bushell before contacting and arresting him shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Bushell, who police said has extensive criminal history, made his first appearance Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment Aug. 13. He stayed Wednesday night in the Spokane County Jail on a $300,000 bond.