Stage review: ‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story’ at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre is a rock ‘n’ rollin’ good time

Written by Alan Janes, the jukebox musical, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” follows the rise of 1950s musical sensation Buddy Holly and his personal life, culminating in the 1959 plane crash which ended his life at just 22. The Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s take on the show opened July 26 and runs through Aug. 11.

Gunnar Rorholm, who played Holly, brought high energy and immense vocal talent. His voice was crystal clear and distinct, albeit with an inconsistent West Texas accent. His facial expressions and vocal tics were always exaggerated and emblematic of Holly.

Rorholm’s performance was also heartfelt. In scenes with Holly’s wife, Maria Elena (Isabella Mesenbrink), Rorholm was emotional and sincere. Rorholm’s performance was the perfect lead for this show, complete with live guitar.

Rather than having actors mime playing their instruments, all songs were played by the cast live on stage, making the sounds and atmosphere much more organic to the environment. The talents of Owen Larson, Taylor Belote and Art Corcoran as the Crickets immersed the audience in the world of 1950s rock ‘n’ roll.

The cast’s talent was widespread, vocally and instrumentally. Mesenbrink’s performance was sweet and funny, but also emotionally wrought and tearful. Vanessa Cole as Marlena Madison was hilarious, and her song “Shout” was an incredible display of vocal ability. Paul Villabrille, in particular, was incredible at remaining in character without being the focus of the scene.

But the cast wasn’t the only ones putting on an incredible show.

The costuming was detailed and gorgeous, especially a sparkling green gown that Cole sported. Costumer designer Linay Robison had an eye for details and historically appropriate outfitting as every outfit in the show felt appropriate and well-imagined.

The set for the show was also impressive, constantly changing and using all the space provided in the Central Valley High School theater. Each new setting and scene had its own beautiful and well-made full-size set pieces which immerse the audience in the story.

Similarly, tech was well-run and managed. The microphones all worked without issue and the lighting cues were creative, appropriate and on time. It was clear the tech crew put work into making sure everything was seamless.

The cast and crew produced an incredible show, but for those unfamiliar or apathetic to Holly, the musical can become tedious, as it plays like a Buddy Holly cover concert with song after song, sometimes bringing the plot to a stand-still. For those more interested in a traditional musical theater experience, Buddy might be a technically great but hard to follow story.

But for those interested in a good time of rock ‘n’ roll, “Buddy” at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre is a must-see production.