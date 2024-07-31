US hiring and wage growth both slowed in ADP July data

By Jarrell Dillard Bloomberg News

U.S. companies added the fewest number of workers since the start of the year and wage growth slowed, consistent with signs of a softer labor demand.

Private payrolls increased 122,000 this month, according to the ADP Research Institute. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 150,000 gain.

Wage growth slowed to the smallest pace since 2021 for workers who changed jobs, as well as those who stayed, according to data published Wednesday in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

Several industries cut jobs this month, led by professional services, information and manufacturing. Most of the cuts were concentrated in small businesses of about 20 to 49 employees, the data show.

Year-over-year, job-changers got a 7.2% pay increase, down from 7.7% in June, while workers who stayed saw a 4.8% gain.

The ADP figures are consistent with signs of a gradual slowdown in hiring. Joblessness has been on the rise in recent months, and so have the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits.

Federal Reserve policymakers have been watching closely for any deterioration in the labor market as they kept interest rates at a two-decade high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal the central bank will start cutting them this year following its two-day meeting later Wednesday.

A broad gauge of U.S. labor costs closely watched by the Fed cooled in the second quarter by more than forecast, supporting a trend of gradually easing inflationary pressures, according to a separate report Wednesday. The employment cost index, which measures wages and benefits, increased 0.9% in the April-to-June period.

Economists also anticipate a moderation in job growth in Friday’s monthly employment report from the government, which includes data from the private and public sectors. The median estimate of a 175,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls would be a step-down from the two previous months.

ADP bases its findings on payroll data covering more than 25 million U.S. private-sector employees.