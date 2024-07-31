Woman and 2 kids shot at in Spokane Valley, no serious injuries

A woman and her two children were shot at in an area east of the Pope Francis Haven in Spokane Valley late Tuesday night.

She and her two children were approached in their car by a man they knew when he pulled out a pistol and shot at her, shattering the window, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman drove to a nearby parking lot, where she called police, and the suspect followed her. When she drove to a more well-lit spot, the suspect fled the area, the sheriff’s office said. The woman sustained minor injuries to her hand due to flying shards of glass, but no one else was injured in the shooting.

Detectives found the suspect’s truck at a home on the 12400 block of East Valleyway Avenue and obtained a search warrant to enter the house, the sheriff’s office said, but he wasn’t found.

According to the news release, the suspect has a criminal history that warranted SWAT and crisis team negotiators to assist in the warrant.

The shooting is still under investigation.