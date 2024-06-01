‘It’s a circus for good reasons’: Central Valley star Lexie Hull adjusts to new role as spotlight shines on Indiana Fever

By W.G. Ramirez The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS – It’s been a long time since Lexie Hull averaged less than 10 minutes of playing time, if ever.

Then again, she’s probably never had a teammate like Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Such is the life for the former Associated Press 4A Player of the Year from Central Valley High School.

After averaging 27.3 minutes per game during an extensive career that included a national championship at Stanford, and 16.7 mpg in her first two seasons with the Fever, Hull is averaging just 9.7 mpg and has played in only six of the team’s first 10 games.

“I think every year is different,” Hull told The Spokesman-Review when the Fever visited Las Vegas for a game against the two-time defending champion Aces on May 25.

“Every role on every team is different depending on how (Fever coach) Christie (Sides) decides to put the pieces together.”

Watching her team stumble out of the gate with the rookie the WNBA world thought might galvanize women’s basketball hasn’t necessarily been what Hull expected in terms of success, considering the team is 2-8 after Saturday’s 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky.

But she’s also taken in stride the gauntlet that’s been thrown at a team that has played 10 games over 18 days and will make it 11 in 19 when they visit the New York Liberty on Sunday.

“Our schedule hasn’t been easy,” said Hull, who’s averaging 3.8 points per game. “So, I think we’re patient with ourselves or understanding of that situation, but also the growth that we have had. We’re just trying to stay as positive as possible.

“For me … it’s early in the season but everyone, every year has a different role on the team and (former Stanford coach) Tara (VanDerveer) definitely helped me learn that every person is very important on the entire team, the entire staff. Taking that and riding with that throughout the year, whatever the team needs is what I’m going to bring my best in. I’m just excited to be the best I can at whatever role (I play) and help our team (be) the best (it) can be.”

After spending her second season with Athletes Unlimited in Dallas, where she was named the league’s defensive player of the year in 2023, Hull said regardless of playing time, her confidence is at a peak.

“It was my first time being captain this season, so (starting) off Week 1 as captain, I think that helps anybody grow in a lot of areas just in terms of leadership,” Hull said.

“So it was nice to get that experience under my belt and AU.”

Hull was also named to Athletes Unlimited’s Player Executive Committee, which meets weekly with AU staff during the season to work on all aspects of the league, from identifying players to add to the roster to establishing the rules and scoring system.

From an executive standpoint, it’s given Hull a better perspective of the zaniness that’s followed Clark and her teammates in what’s been a wild start to the season. It’s also given her a clearer understanding of what the Fever are going through from an organizational standpoint.

“There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes, it’s a lot more than you realize,” Hull said. “It’s a business. AU is a business. So being able to kind of be in those conversations, which we’re so lucky to have that opportunity with a league that’s driven by the players, it does give you just a different perspective looking at this season, looking at the WNBA what they’re doing behind the scenes business-wise, it all plays a part.”

Despite traveling roughly 7,500 miles to and from Indianapolis with a Fever team that has played more than any other team in the WNBA in less than three weeks, Hull said she wouldn’t change anything.

“We’re just having fun with it,” she said. “I mean, it’s a circus for good reasons. We’re just really excited for the platform that we’re given this year and we’re gonna ride the wave as long as we can.”

Whether it was in training camp, during a game, or at practice – when the Fever have had time to conduct one – the rookie sensation nobody has stopped talking about has taken in what she can learn from Hull.

“Lexie is somebody on our team that will literally do anything that the coaches ask,” Clark said. “She’s just such an unselfish player. But I think the biggest thing about her on defense is she’s willing to take any challenge no matter who it is, whether it’s 1, 2, 3, 4 – really anybody on the court, she’s willing to guard them.

“She’s just always active, her hands are out, her feet are moving, she’s in passing lanes. And that’s something that not a lot of people always want to do, but that’s something Lex always embraces. She never shies away from that moment. It’s been fun to watch. She’s just a great teammate and a great person. So, we’re definitely lucky to have her on our team.”

Last year’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, echoed Clark’s sentiments, smiling with Hull sitting next to her as she described her both on and off the court.

“Lexie … is just an amazing person, and she’s dependable,” Boston said. “I think there’s nothing better than knowing that Lexie is going to be there for you no matter what. And then on the court. I mean, the ultimate teammate. She said (she’s) just (going to) continue to do what the team needs from her, and I think she does it well and she’s a great leader for us.”

They’re attributes Sides has come to appreciate during her first two seasons as coach in Indiana.

“She is willing to do whatever we need her to do; but she’s never satisfied, which I like that as well,” Sides told the Spokesman-Review before Saturday’s game. “She’s always asking, ‘Hey coach, what can I do differently? How can I do this? What can I do for the team?’ And that’s the kind of people that we like to have on this roster. When it’s your number and it’s time for your number to be called and it’s called, you’re willing to do whatever it takes to help our team get a win. And that’s who Lexie Hull has been for us.”