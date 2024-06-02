Arbor Crest’s Cliff House Estate celebrates centennial with Spokane Symphony ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ performance

From staff reports

As the Cliff House on the Arbor Crest Wine Cellars Estate turns 100 on Sunday so too does George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” To celebrate, Arbor Crest is offering guided tours Fridays through Tuesdays and the Spokane Symphony on Wednesday is playing “Rhapsody in Blue” on the historic grounds.

Guided tours of the four-acre property include a glass of wine (or discounted flight of wine after the tour) and are available at 12:15 p.m. or 2:15 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays. Reservations are required at www.arborcrest.com with three days’ notice.

On Wednesday, an ensemble of Spokane Symphony musicians directed by Jingqi Zhu will celebrate like it’s 1924 with pianist Priscila Navarro. Spokane’s jazz vocalist Heather Villa will join them to bring 1920s music to life.

Arbor Crest’s food truck, grill and bar will serve from 5-7 p.m. Charcuterie and formaggio boards, hummus and desserts will be served until 8 p.m.

Doors for the Rhapsody event open at 5 p.m. The show starts at 7 and there is a 20-minute intermission. Tickets, $29-59, are available at foxtheaterspokane.org.