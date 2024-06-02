Lyv Babinski to showcade comedy sketch as part of Expo ‘74 50th anniversary

Black Lens News

Lyv Babinski is a wife, mother, artist and comedian. In 2023, she launched her art and entertainment business called Blessed and Beautiful Creative Company. In her business, she spreads laughter and joy throughout the PNW region with stand up comedy and original comedy sketches.

Check out Babinski’s family-friendly original comedy sketch at 1 p.m. June 22 at the Lilac Bowl in Riverfront Park.

The comedy sketch is called “Lyv from 1974” and will include fun interactive moments, clean humor, and a creative journey through the evolution of music, dance, and pop culture since the ’70s. It will be an amazing event for all ages to enjoy!

Babinski recently hosted for comedian and singer Kristen Key on May 24 and May 25 at the Spokane Comedy Club and took part in the 12th annual Listen to Your Mother event at the Bing Crosby Theater.

Follow Lyv’s comedy journey on at lyvlaughs.square.site.