Person who started 10-acre wildfire cited in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office cited a person who they believe started a 10-acre wildfire in the McConihe area.

The fire, which spread through brush along Road 6.6 and Road 5, was active for around five hours on Sunday. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said investigators found the person who caused the fire through neighbors and cited that person with reckless burning.

The person was burning debris on the first day of the county’s burn ban, and wind picked up the embers in the fire and quickly spread.

Nearby homes were issued a level three evacuations instructing them to “Go!” or leave as fast as possible. The fire was contained by that evening, and all evacuations were canceled.

No homes were damaged in the fire, Foreman said.