Student says ‘I have a gun,’ prompts lockdown at Lacey high school Tuesday morning

By Rolf Boone Olympian

LACEY, Wash. – A bus driver who overheard a student say, “I have a gun,” prompted a lockdown of River Ridge High School about 7 a.m. Tuesday, just before the school day was about to begin, according to a message to families from the principal.

High schools in North Thurston Public Schools begin classes at 7:30 a.m.

After the bus driver heard the comment, the school and Lacey police were notified.

“Students who were on their way to school on a bus were held on the bus off-site while law enforcement and school administration investigated the alleged threat,” Principal Serenity Malloy said in her message.

She added that the student who made the comment did not have a weapon.

“Once it was determined that the student was not in possession of a weapon, Lacey Police authorized school administration to lift the lockdown at 8:10 am.,” Malloy wrote.

When a school goes into lockdown, students and staff are brought inside, and all building and classroom doors are locked to restrict entry or exit, according to Malloy.

“I am so proud of the quick action of the entire River Ridge Community. Everyone was safe at River Ridge today,” Malloy wrote.

“We practice lockdown drills each year and are well prepared to respond to these types of incidents. School safety is a top priority at River Ridge, and this incident is a good reminder of the importance of ‘See something? Say something.’ ”