Chesterton Academy: Issac Mallahan has a ‘deep desire to know, to understand what’s going on’

By Clarinne Kirk For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

Isaac Mallahan has always been curious. From deconstructing how music is made to understanding how the combustion system of a car is built, the Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame senior has always looked at the world through an inquisitive lens.

Mallahan’s curiosity even posed a challenge to his mother, Cheri Mallahan, who homeschooled Mallahan through eighth grade. She had trouble staying on track with his curriculum given Mallahan’s relentless desire to ask questions and dive deep into every subject he studied.

“Anything he would learn, he would be obsessed with finding out more about whatever the subject was,” Cheri Mallahan said.

Mallahan’s curiosity and hunger for knowledge also stood out to David Mosley, a humanities teacher at Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame.

“He wants to know and understand what we’re talking about,” Mosley said. “Philosophy, theology, literature and history; it’s a deep desire to know, to understand what’s going on.”

Mallahan is a classically trained pianist, who has been playing piano for the past 10 years and enjoys composing and performing. He has competed at Musicfest Northwest, winning silver and gold medals. To Mallahan, hearing notes and chord progressions come together is a rewarding creative outlet that allows him a release during stressful times.

“I get emotional relief sometimes,” Mallahan said. “If I’m feeling stressed about whatever, I go and play the piano and just kind of zone out.”

Mallahan not only uses his musical talent for a creative and emotional outlet but, according to Mosley, the young musician also shares his gift with others – one example of Mallahan’s leadership within the school.

“It would be very natural to go about the school day and see Isaac sitting at the piano and playing music and having some friends go around him and ask for songs to be played,” Mosley said.

The oldest of six boys, acting as a positive role model is nothing new to Mallahan. He also strives to be a good role model to his fellow classmates, especially given the newness of Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame. As a member of the first graduating class to have attended all four years at Chesterton, Mallahan said there was an expectation to be a role model and exhibit the school’s values.

“They always had an expectation for us to be responsible, especially for the underclassmen,” Mallahan said.

Within his school, Mallahan was active in cross country, music club and swing dance club. Mallahan also participated in his school’s drama productions and choir, which are required for all Chesterton students. While not initially comfortable with singing and performing, Mallahan said being encouraged to try new things helped him grow.

“Choir kind of forced me to be comfortable in my voice,” Mallahan said. “And so, I feel like that really helped me to grow as a person a lot and step out of my comfort zone.”

Wanting to further his understanding of the way systems work, Mallahan said he is deciding between Washington State University and Eastern Washington University, where he will be pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering with the potential to concentrate in aerospace engineering.