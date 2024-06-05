Classical Christian Academy: Elizabeth Roberts spreads love through foster care

Every parent wants their child to have a caring, tightly knit community for school. Elizabeth Roberts experienced that, having attended Classical Christian Academy since kindergarten.

She is nearing the end of her 13th year with her classmates.

Roberts will graduate this spring with the other five seniors in her class. Her fellow seniors are among many lifelong friends Roberts has made while at Classical Christian. Roberts grew up very involved in the school, with her mother being her second-grade teacher and her uncle being an administrator.

“I grew up with a strong family foundation, and being in a small private school, I’ve had the opportunity to become really close with my classmates and teachers,” Roberts said. “I really love going to school here because of the relationships that I have.”

Her mother has always taught second grade during Elizabeth’s time at the school.

“She’s worked on trying her best in everything she does. She’s had some amazing teachers who have helped her work on growing academically and in her spiritual and biblical wisdom,” said Hannah Roberts, Elizabeth’s mother. “Her school has trained her not only in how to do things but how to think well. She thinks things through completely and efficiently.”

Roberts has fond memories of coming into her mother’s classroom and getting hugs from all of the students. She has an excellent relationship with her family.

“She’s very joyful and easygoing,” Hannah Roberts said. “She’s easy to talk to, and she’s very passionate about what she loves.”

Roberts cherishes her friendships greatly. She also appreciates the quality of education she has received throughout her school years.

“I’ve had a very strong education in the world as well as in the Bible,” Roberts said. “Having a Christian school to go to has given me a solid foundation in my faith and helped me grow in my knowledge of Christ beyond what I normally would have gotten if I went to a public school. I now have a worldview from a lens of the Bible, and I can interpret the world in truth and in goodness and beauty.”

Classical Christian Academy provides a unique learning environment and prepares students for life after high school.

The junior high and high school is split into four houses. At the end of the school day each Monday, students meet with their houses and compete with the other houses.

The houses compete in academics, athleticism, art and more. The house that finishes the school year with the most points gets its name engraved on a plaque and a trophy. Each house has two leaders and Roberts is a leader for her house.

Roberts’ class recently took a senior trip to Italy and Germany, which was a quality bonding experience and one of Roberts’ favorite school memories. She is grateful to have attended Classical Christian, but she says she is ready to graduate and begin the next chapter of her life.

She enjoys spending time in nature with her family and going on quiet walks. She also likes to crochet and spend time with her friends.

Roberts has always been passionate about children and enjoys mentoring and teaching them. She has volunteered in her church’s children’s ministry since she was 12 and has enjoyed spending countless hours babysitting. She spent last summer tutoring two children in handwriting, grammar and math and continued to do so during the school year.

Roberts says she developed her love for children through her younger brothers. She says her love for her brothers “sparked my love for raising kids.”

This passion has inspired her to pursue a career relating to raising children. Specifically, it has always been Roberts’ dream to open an orphanage in France and get involved in foster care to help raise the next generation. Roberts understands how valuable one’s childhood is, so it felt like the correct path for her.

“Now that I can actually start putting my dream into practice and actually achieve it, it’s a little bit daunting, but I’ve done a lot to prepare,” Roberts said. “I’m really excited to see how it’s going to turn out, but right now, I’m just trying to figure out how exactly to make it happen.”

Her immediate plan is to attend a missions college online while continuing to live at home and work to save money for after college.

“This college will help train me to go into areas with different cultures and to preach the gospel to everyone no matter what,” Roberts said. “The school offers a business degree, as well as a biblical studies degree, where you are learning how to run a business and how to make that prosper while also learning how to make it flourish for God.”

Roberts is optimistic for the future and is excited about what the future holds.

“I’m so excited for college, even though it’s not going to be a normal college experience,” Roberts said. “Getting to grow up and spread my wings is something I’ve been looking forward to for a while. I’m really open to whatever the future brings.”