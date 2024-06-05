Upper Columbia Academy: In her journey from Honduras to Spangle, empathy has guided Sophie Pinell

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

During a global pandemic, Ana Sofia Pinell navigated a new world away from her parents in the search for better academic opportunities. In that search, she has discovered herself through her experiences at Upper Columbia Academy and helped others along the way.

In 2021 at the age of 15, Pinell left her home in Honduras and joined her brother, Cesar, at UCA. Her brother had left Honduras two years prior.

“It was hard at first, the loneliness,” she said.

Her brother said “when Sofie showed up, it was hard for her, because she didn’t have her family. She had me, and that was it.”

Despite the hardship, she persisted. Something that helped her was being able to stay true to herself. Pinell said that her sophomore year was one of her best years because she “came as I was.” That, she said, is “one of the greatest things you can do when you go to a new place.”

Her devotion and hard work did not go unnoticed by one of her teachers, Rachell Riffell.

“Sofia’s dedication to scholastics and her ability to overcome obstacles is admirable,” Riffell said.

With the help of roommates, she began to feel more comfortable. She said that she had a lot of little experiences that brought her joy in unexpected ways.

“From my roommate, I started branching out with other people, and knowing more girls in dorms,” Pinell said. “It was a great experience because I became more independent and more organized, more responsible.”

She has taken classes like pottery, anatomy and physiology, and dual-credit classes to fulfill both high school and college requirements. Pottery, she said, was one of her favorites.

That growth in confidence and independence has helped her as a resident assistant for the past two years. As an RA, Pinnell is responsible for setting up activities and checking in with other girls in her dorm. She said that it has been one of her greatest experiences because she has been able to connect with her dormmates in meaningful ways.

“Last year, I would go around and talk to the girls, and make connections with them,” Pinell said.

As an RA she is also a trusted listener for her peers.

She said, that “they can have someone to go talk to, or just feel cared for and loved.”

Her empathetic nature has been evident since childhood.

“Sofia was always attached to her family. She was always really close to them. She always wanted to know where each one of us was. She needed to know that we were safe, and she needed to know that we were in a good environment,” her mother, Claudia Milagros, said.

After graduation, Pinell plans to go home to Honduras for the summer and be with her family. Then, she will attend college to prepare for a career in medicine, either as a labor and delivery nurse assistant, a gynecologist, or an X-ray technician.

Her interest in caring for women through labor and delivery was piqued through hearing stories from one of her mom’s friends. Her experiences in her anatomy and physiology class also opened open her eyes to the medical field.

“I just like really learning about it. It was easy for me to learn the muscles and learn the bones. It’s very interactive. It doesn’t bring me stress,” Pinell said. “It brings me joy.”

Her time at UCA has helped her grow and connect with others. Now, as she graduates high school, her family knows that whatever the future holds for her, Sofia will be successful.

Her brother said, “there is nothing that’s going to stop Sofie. I know that.”