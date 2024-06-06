Gonzaga, Washington State learn WCC pairings for 2024-25 season

It won’t be long before Gonzaga and Washington State learn their full West Coast Conference schedules for the 2024-25 basketball season, but the Inland Northwest rivals can officially count on at least two games against one another next year, according to the league pairings that were revealed on Thursday.

The WCC’s expansion to 11 teams for one season means every school will play a total of 18 conference games, facing eight teams both at home and on the road and two others just one time.

The pairings include two games between the Zags and Cougars, who’ve played a total of 150 times since 1959 but not since 2015, when the programs discontinued their nonconference rivalry series.

Official dates, tipoff times and television information will be announced later this summer.

Along with games against WSU in Spokane and Pullman, Gonzaga will play home and road games against Saint Mary’s, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Oregon State, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine and Portland.

San Diego and Pacific, meanwhile, are each on Gonzaga’s schedule just once. The Bulldogs will play the Toreros in Spokane and travel to Stockton for their lone game against the Tigers.

WSU will play two two games against Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Pepperdine, Portland, Pacific and San Diego. The Cougars will only have one game against former Pac-12 foe Oregon State – with that game taking place in Corvallis – and will play its lone game against Loyola Marymount in Pullman.

WSU and OSU are joining the WCC as affiliate members for two seasons, but will be eligible to win conference championships and earn automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. Reports have suggested the Cougars and Beavers aren’t expected to be part of the conference beyond the 2025-26 academic year.

The WCC could explore a 20-game conference schedule when it expands to 13 teams for at least one season in 2025-26 after the addition of Grand Canyon and Seattle U – teams that currently reside in the Western Athletic Conference – as full-time members.

Gonzaga went 14-2 during WCC play last season, losing at Santa Clara and home against Saint Mary’s to concede the regular-season league title to the Gaels. It marked the first time since 2012 that the Zags didn’t win a WCC regular-season or tournament championship.

Saint Mary’s, San Francisco and Santa Clara – the other three teams to finish inside the top four of the WCC regular-season standings – will all face each other twice next season.