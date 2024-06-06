Hey, now, all stars: Smash Mouth playing at Spokane Tribe Casinio

From staff reports

Since the 1990s, Smash Mouth has been rocking venue after venue – just as they will on Saturday at the Spokane Tribe Casino.

Originating in San Jose, California, Smash Mouth first formed in 1994 and their debut album “Fush Yu Mang” was released in 1997. The record has since gone double platinum and features the hit single “Walkin’ On The Sun.”

In 1999, came the band’s biggest album by the name of “Astro Lounge.” With more of a pop-esque sound the album has been certified triple platinum and features fan favorites such as “Then The Morning Comes” and “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby” along with the smash classic “All Star.” The song has also gone triple platinum and would be featured in the movie “Shrek.” The band’s cover of the Monkees’ classic “I’m A Believer” would also be featured in the film.

In total, Smash Mouth has released eight studio albums with their most recent being 2023’s holiday record, “Missile Toes.” The band recently released a single titled “Ride On” on April 12.

In 2021, lead singer Steve Harwell passed away of liver failure and has been succeeded by Zach Goode.