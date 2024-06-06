Wish you would stop and read this story, friend: Third Eye Blind kicks off tour at Northern Quest with Yellowcard and Arizona

Kryz Reid, left to right, Stephan Jenkins, Brad Hargreaves and Alex LeCavalier of Third Eye Blind perform onstage during Concerts In Your Car’s Third Eye Blind Drive-In Concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on July 25, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (Getty Images)

From staff reports

It’s not summer without alt-rock hits, and the Summer Gods Tour is coming to Spokane to kick things off with the likes of Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard and Arizona.

Third Eye Blind was founded in San Francisco in 1993 with their debut self-titled album released in 1997. The album became an instant classic and propelled the band to initially unimaginable heights with hits like “Graduate,” “Jumper” and the smash lead single “Semi-Charmed Life.” The album charted for more than a year, has since gone six-time platinum, and quickly became one of the defining records of the late 1990s and 2000s alt-rock scene.

Third Eye Blind continued their success with other hits like “Forget Myself,” “About To Break,” and “Blinded (When I See You)” and albums, such as “Blue” in 1999, “Out of the Vein” in 2003, and “Ursa Major” in 2009. More than two decades later, the group continues to tour extensively and record projects like 2019’s “Screamer” and most recently “Our Bande Apart” in 2021.

Joining Third Eye Blind are fellow alt-rock and pop-punk legends Yellowcard. The band was founded in 1997 and released multiple albums and EPs before their breakout record “Ocean Avenue” in 2003. The album featured favorites such as “Breathing,” “Only One,” and the title track, which garnered the band its Billboard chart debut.

The group was a namesake of the 2000s with albums like “Lights and Sounds,” featuring hits such as the title track and “Rough Landing, Holly” as well as 2007’s “Paper Walls” featuring “Light Up The Sky.” The band went on hiatus in 2008 before going on a four-album run from 2011’s “When You’re Through Thinking, Say Yes” and 2016’s self-titled record. A day after the release of the lead single, the band announced the upcoming album and tour would be its last and the group would disband. In 2022, Yellowcard reunited to play a handful of major festivals, tour and release an EP titled “Childhood Eyes” in 2023.

Joining these two is a somewhat newer band in the form of pop-rock group Arizona. The band has released three albums since 2017, including a self-titled record last year. Its debut album, “Gallery,” featured tracks like “Oceans Away” and “Cross My Mind.”

The three will combine at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Saturday during the first stop of their Summer Gods Tour.