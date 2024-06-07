Missing 2-year-old with couple who fled to Mexico, Pullman police say

Pullman police and other law enforcement agencies are looking for 2-year-old Seraya Aung Harmon, left, and 21-year-olds Nadia Cole and Aaron Aung. (Courtesy of Pullman Police Department)

A missing Pullman 2-year-old is believed to be with her father and his fiancée in Mexico, authorities said Friday.

Pullman police say Moscow resident Aaron D. Aung, 21, and his fiancée, 21-year-old Nadia Cole, fled to Mexico in a black 2014 Cadillac XTS with the Idaho license plate number 1L5147U.

Aung is in violation of a Latah County court parenting plan based around his 2-year-old daughter, Seraya Aung Harmon.

Seraya, believed to be traveling with the couple, was last seen May 29. She was scheduled to be returned to her mother Monday in Pullman, but she and her father did not appear, according to a Pullman police news release.

Cole was also reported missing May 28 to the Port of Seattle Police Department. According to Port of Seattle spokesperson Perry Cooper, Cole was last seen leaving the airport at a light rail station after she left her belongings with her family to use the restroom. The family was about to board a flight to Germany, Cooper said.

She may have also left her phone, he said.

Pullman police operations commander Aaron Breshears said there is no reason to believe Cole is in danger. She is likely a willing traveler, he said, and after Seattle law enforcement reviewed airport security footage, it appeared Cole left on her own “under no duress.”

Breshears said the car police believe they drove to Mexico is registered to Aung’s father. Once in custody, Aung will be booked on suspicion of first-degree custodial interference.

Police are also working closely with the FBI.

Anyone with information about Seraya’s location is asked to call the Pullman Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.