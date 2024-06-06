The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Trump rally in Arizona sees 11 hospitalized due to heat exhaustion

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point PAC town hall at Dream City Church on June 6, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. Trump delivered remarks and took questions from the audience during the "chase the vote" town hall.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

Eleven people were hospitalized for heat exhaustion amid a Thursday Donald Trump rally during high temps in Phoenix.

Lines to the event at a Phoenix church began hours before the presumptive GOP nominee took the stage in the evening, with the temperature surging past 100 degrees Farenheit by then.

Several people waiting outside reportedly fainted from the heat, according to ABC News. Firefighters were observed treating people with ice packs, with 11 people being transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The National Weather Service had forecast record-breaking temperatures in the region for Thursday. An excessive heat warning was administered for Phoenix through Friday, with residents being urged to limit outdoor activities.

Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the impact of climate change, spoke for roughly 90 minutes at the Thursday event before leaving to attend a fundraiser in San Francisco.

It marked his first campaign rally since he was convicted in the Manhattan hush-money case on May 30.