Woman stabbed her mom and mom’s husband following a fight at trailer home, court documents say

A woman stabbed her mother in the head 10 times and killed her mother’s husband following a fight at a mobile home in the West Hills neighborhood, court records say.

Police arrested Kelly Hyde, 34, on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault Wednesday night after the Spokane Fire Department responded to a home on the 5300 block of West Sunset Boulevard for a “medical alert.”

When they arrived, they found a woman at the front door with multiple stab wounds and a dead man inside, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department.

Hyde told detectives she is autistic and her parents’ behavior was violent, so she doesn’t “handle it well,” court records say. Before the stabbing, Hyde got into a physical altercation with her mother’s husband where he wrestled her to the floor of the trailer and covered her mouth so she couldn’t breathe. That’s when she started stabbing him, court records say.

“I just panicked, I couldn’t breathe,” she told police.

She indicated her mother came into the kitchen and attempted to intervene. Hyde’s mother sustained 10 stab wounds to her head and more to her hands, court records say, and she was transported to a local hospital. The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the deceased victim as 61-year-old David Johnson, who died by homicide as a result from his stab wounds.

While her mother cried over the body of her husband, Hyde changed her clothing, walked to another home in the area, tossed the knife out the window and hid behind a couch until law enforcement found her, according to court documents.

She is being held at the Spokane County Jail on a $500,000 bond.