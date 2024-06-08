36-year-old man charged in downtown shooting that left person with life-threatening injuries

A 36-year-old man is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a person Friday night on the eastern edge of downtown Spokane.

Hoyt W. Webb was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Short Avenue and Division Street, near the intersection of Division and Second Avenue where city leaders have focused their efforts to reduce crime and drug use.

Witnesses reported the incident involving Webb may have been related to a person filming homeless people in the area.

Webb remained in jail Saturday night.