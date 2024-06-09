Police respond to shots fired at NorthTown Mall; no injuries reported

From staff reports

Spokane police were called to NorthTown Mall with reports of gunshots fired Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., the Spokane Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the North Side mall outside the Mustard Seed Asian Cafe.

Police recovered one shell casing. A couple of cars not involved in the shooting also were struck. Witnesses told police that the shooters fled the scene.

As of Sunday afternoon, no victims have been reported, nor were any suspects detained or identified.

This story will be updated.